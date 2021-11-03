LETTER: Despite attacks, local NAACP will persist in defending people of color

The NAACP Culpeper Branch, also representing Madison and Rappahannock counties, has recently responded to a number of inquiries and complaints brought to our attention.
These include questions about law enforcement shootings of African American men, concerns regarding misinformation about cultural responsive teaching, and alarm over a school board candidate who appeared to make a hand gesture now commonly associated with white supremacist ideology. That video was forwarded to our organization by a Madison County resident and reviewed by almost 20 people in branch leadership. We determined that a statement about the symbol was in order. The candidate later explained that he was scratching his fingers.
The NAACP’s mission is to ensure the equality of rights and to eliminate racial hatred and discrimination. We strive to represent all minorities and give voice to those who are underrepresented in our communities. Accordingly, we take seriously the concerns that are brought before us, and seek opportunities to research, educate, and help resolve, enlighten, and heal whenever possible.
As we address concerns, we often become the target of those who question our motives and our mission. This is not surprising—the NAACP has endured criticism and vitriol since its founding in 1909.
Regarding the issue of the hate symbol, however, it is disappointing that some of those who were offended at the perceived mischaracterization of the candidate responded with bigoted rhetoric that is commonly associated with persons and groups who are, to say the least, racially insensitive. These persons refuted the existence of systemic racism and characterized certain White members of our organization as being “traitors to their race, attack dogs, and hypocrites.”
One person described the NAACP as “lazy and uncreative”—a racist trope commonly used to demean Black people. We have also been accused of making Black people “look stupid.” Critics have even resorted to mocking the NAACP name. If this is the standard of the candidate’s supporters, then that speaks volumes in and of itself.
These attacks make clear that the important work of the NAACP is far from complete. Whether criticizing anti-bias work in schools, lobbying against provisions to support all students, dismissing systemic racism, or refusing to rename local landmarks that commemorate those who fought to enslave Black Americans, many in our community fall short of understanding the pain, oppression, and injustices that still persist, let alone the lack of recognition of Black achievements in our local heritage.
We remain resolute in standing up for those whose voices are too often quieted by various majorities and those in power. In this respect, we continue the work of the many freedom fighters who championed this cause in decades past. As a multi-racial organization, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People advocates for all people of color. We continue to operate under our legacy name in tribute to the early leaders who built the organization and fought bravely for human rights.
We invite you to join the NAACP and contribute to our work. Learn more at naacpculpeper.org.
NAACP Culpeper Executive Committee:
The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris, President;
The Rev. Frank Lewis, Vice President;
Cindy Taylor, Secretary; Harold Boyd, Treasurer; Sandra Reaves-Yates, Immediate Past President; Ren LeVally, At-Large Member; Dr. Laurel Blackmon, Education Committee Chair; Rose Herrity, Freedom Fund Chair; and Ed Dunphy, Political Action Chair.