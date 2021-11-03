LETTER: Despite attacks, local NAACP will persist in defending people of color

The NAACP Culpeper Branch, also representing Madison and Rappahannock counties, has recently responded to a number of inquiries and complaints brought to our attention.

These include questions about law enforcement shootings of African American men, concerns regarding misinformation about cultural responsive teaching, and alarm over a school board candidate who appeared to make a hand gesture now commonly associated with white supremacist ideology. That video was forwarded to our organization by a Madison County resident and reviewed by almost 20 people in branch leadership. We determined that a statement about the symbol was in order. The candidate later explained that he was scratching his fingers.

The NAACP’s mission is to ensure the equality of rights and to eliminate racial hatred and discrimination. We strive to represent all minorities and give voice to those who are underrepresented in our communities. Accordingly, we take seriously the concerns that are brought before us, and seek opportunities to research, educate, and help resolve, enlighten, and heal whenever possible.

As we address concerns, we often become the target of those who question our motives and our mission. This is not surprising—the NAACP has endured criticism and vitriol since its founding in 1909.