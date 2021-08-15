LETTER: Dirty old men told on themselves Monday

I attended the Culpeper County School Board meeting on Monday night and came away profoundly disturbed.

Aside from the recklessness of making masks optional this school year before kids under 12 can even get vaccinated and the open transphobia and racism on display by far too many of my fellow CCPS parents, I simply cannot believe the number of dirty old men who told on themselves at that meeting.

The refrain I heard over and over again from men over 50 years of age was essentially “I was (and am still) a perverted creep with no boundaries, so I would absolutely have abused a transgender bathroom policy if it had existed when I was in high school to spy on and assault my female classmates, and obviously today’s boys will, too.”

That’s absolutely disgusting ... and untrue.

I have two teenage sons. This generation has largely been raised with consent as a key value and they know better.

Anti-discrimination protections covering gender identity have been active in more than 200 municipalities and more than 20 states around the country for years now, and there is no evidence they have ever led to assaults on cisgender female students.