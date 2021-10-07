 Skip to main content
LETTER: Do you know your local candidates?
LETTER: Do you know your local candidates?

Do you know the candidates that you will be voting for on November 2?

Not just know them as a friend, or someone to whom you say, “Hey, how’s it going?” whenever you see them. And not just what you’ve “heard” or “read about” from someone else’s perspective (for example, letters to the editor).

Do you know whether your candidate is knowledgeable about the issues facing Culpeper? Do you know whether their positions on the issues match your values?

Have you seen them communicate effectively to work toward real problem-solving and real progress for Culpeper?

If you can’t say “Yes” with confidence, perhaps you should do your homework before voting on November 2nd.

How?

Watch the candidate forums that were hosted by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce. You can find the recordings, un-edited, on CulpeperMedia.org. Select “on demand” to find the recordings. You can watch forums for mayor, Town Council, Board of Supervisors, delegate, and School Board.

Additionally, I recommend that the NAACP release the Candidate Forums that they conducted in August. A different set of questions was asked, allowing you to get an even broader exposure to the candidates.

We in Culpeper need to be smart with our elections. We need to elect the candidates that can get the job done, work effectively with their elected comrades, and encourage and facilitate a unified community.

Vanessa Short

Culpeper

