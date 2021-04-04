LETTER: Documenting area's Black history is the right move

I am writing in response to the March 25 Star-Exponent article titled, “Documenting Culpeper’s Black history, report OK’d by town.”

This article brings to light how someone’s ascribed status does not always affect their achieved status.

In Culpeper’s history, people were lynched based on their racial ethnicity. Recent changes show how far this community has come, and how hard the African-Americans of Culpeper have fought to change their status and avoid soft determinism. Their status, because of Culpeper’s history, made it hard for African-Americans to fight against the social norms and make a name for themselves.

Culpeper honoring these historic figures who impacted the town, and shedding light on the contributions of African-Americans to this town is a significant step forward in the right direction towards racial equality.

If the kids growing up and going into downtown Culpeper are exposed to the history from an early age, a stronger appreciation will grow for the culture that is embedded in Culpeper.

Tyler Peters

Amissville