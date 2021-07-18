 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Does Lee portrait still hang at Culpeper Courthouse?
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Does Lee portrait still hang at Culpeper Courthouse?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper County Courthouse side view (copy)

The Culpeper Courthouse, opened in July 1873, is the county’s seat of justice.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

I haven’t been to the second floor of the Culpeper County Courthouse in some time, and so I’m hoping that by now a fixture from my previous visits is gone—the solitary picture behind the clerk’s desk, the one facing the entrance to the archives, the picture of General Robert E. Lee in military uniform.

Each time I saw it there I winced, knowing that he led the fight against a union that my family of veterans risked their lives to preserve. And I winced knowing that he waged war to keep an entire people enslaved, based only on the color of their skin.

That’s why I hope that someone has removed the picture by now, maybe taken it to the Culpeper Museum, or at the very least added pictures of notables who fought to protect and defend our union of states and to abolish slavery.

But if none of those things has happened quite yet, then let’s honor our U.S. veterans and respect our African American neighbors by removing this picture from our courthouse.

Tom Olson

Culpeper

EDITOR’S NOTE:

The Star-Exponent contacted Clerk of the Circuit Court Carson Beard to find out if the portrait of Robert E. Lee is still displayed as described in the above letter at the courthouse. This is his response:

That portrait is no longer hanging in the office. There is nothing there now. It’s just an empty wall. Anyone is welcome to come in to the office and see that it is not there.

The portrait was placed in a back room on the floor, removed by former Clerk of the Court Janice Corbin, about two years ago. I believe she didn’t know who owns the portrait and one cannot simply remove something from the courthouse without the proper authority, thus it remains in the courthouse. However, it has long been removed from the wall.

Carson Beard

Culpeper County Clerk

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: A $2B surplus is a terrible thing to waste
Opinion

EDITORIAL: A $2B surplus is a terrible thing to waste

Virginia’s long-neglected transportation system is chronically short of money. The $2 billion state surplus – or at least part of it – would go a long way to fixing some of the worst traffic hotspots. That, and returning at least some of the $2 billion to taxpayers, should be elected officials’ top two priorities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News