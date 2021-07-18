LETTER: Does Lee portrait still hang at Culpeper Courthouse?

I haven’t been to the second floor of the Culpeper County Courthouse in some time, and so I’m hoping that by now a fixture from my previous visits is gone—the solitary picture behind the clerk’s desk, the one facing the entrance to the archives, the picture of General Robert E. Lee in military uniform.

Each time I saw it there I winced, knowing that he led the fight against a union that my family of veterans risked their lives to preserve. And I winced knowing that he waged war to keep an entire people enslaved, based only on the color of their skin.

That’s why I hope that someone has removed the picture by now, maybe taken it to the Culpeper Museum, or at the very least added pictures of notables who fought to protect and defend our union of states and to abolish slavery.

But if none of those things has happened quite yet, then let’s honor our U.S. veterans and respect our African American neighbors by removing this picture from our courthouse.

Tom Olson

Culpeper

