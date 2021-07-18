LETTER: Does Lee portrait still hang at Culpeper Courthouse?

I haven’t been to the second floor of the Culpeper County Courthouse in some time, and so I’m hoping that by now a fixture from my previous visits is gone—the solitary picture behind the clerk’s desk, the one facing the entrance to the archives, the picture of General Robert E. Lee in military uniform.
Each time I saw it there I winced, knowing that he led the fight against a union that my family of veterans risked their lives to preserve. And I winced knowing that he waged war to keep an entire people enslaved, based only on the color of their skin.
That’s why I hope that someone has removed the picture by now, maybe taken it to the Culpeper Museum, or at the very least added pictures of notables who fought to protect and defend our union of states and to abolish slavery.
But if none of those things has happened quite yet, then let’s honor our U.S. veterans and respect our African American neighbors by removing this picture from our courthouse.
Tom Olson
Culpeper
EDITOR’S NOTE:
The Star-Exponent contacted Clerk of the Circuit Court Carson Beard to find out if the portrait of Robert E. Lee is still displayed as described in the above letter at the courthouse. This is his response:
That portrait is no longer hanging in the office. There is nothing there now. It’s just an empty wall. Anyone is welcome to come in to the office and see that it is not there.
The portrait was placed in a back room on the floor, removed by former Clerk of the Court Janice Corbin, about two years ago. I believe she didn’t know who owns the portrait and one cannot simply remove something from the courthouse without the proper authority, thus it remains in the courthouse. However, it has long been removed from the wall.
Carson Beard
Culpeper County Clerk