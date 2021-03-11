LETTER: Dogmatic hyper-partisanship has no place in clerk's office

As a political independent, I have no dog in the race for Clerk of Court.

As a long-time citizen of Culpeper, however, I am extremely concerned by the politicization of this upcoming election.

Having received a flier supporting Marshall Keene as THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE, I must confess my surprise at seeing the image of a gun resting on a Bible. If ever a picture is worth a thousand words, this one ought to save folks a lot of conversation.

The Clerk of Court is a public service position that requires experience and reasonable decision-making in an administrative role. Dogmatic hyper-partisanship rarely leads to reasonable decision making. That applies to the left and right of our political spectrum.

So, if Carson Beard is politically independent and has experience in the clerk’s office, this really should be a no-brainer of an election. Perhaps a word of thanks should go to Keene for making me realize how important it is to vote for Beard in this election.

Mort Chiles

Culpeper