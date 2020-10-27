LETTER: Don't forget Islamic State under Obama

I remember 2015 and 2016 as a very scary time. On the news we often saw pictures of an Islamic State terrorist clothed in black with a knife in his hand in preparation for beheading an innocent American.

It was not coincidence that ISIS news was seriously diminished within one year of Trump taking office.

“We’re gonna beat ISIS very, very quickly, folks. It’s gonna be fast...” This was a quote from candidate Donald Trump in April 2016 at a campaign event in Connecticut.

On January 28, 2017, only a few days after he took office, President Trump sat in the oval office and signed a memorandum directing security services to defeat ISIS. This is one example among many for Trump of keeping his campaign promises, in my opinion. Though ISIS fighters are still out there and need to be monitored, the U.S. and its allies have retaken virtually all of the land ISIS controlled in Iraq and Syria.

On the other hand, President Obama put pleasing the radical left above the security of our country. He prematurely pulled troops from Iraq and left a vacuum that was quickly filled by ISIS. This is a very good reason to not vote for Joe Biden in 2020. Joe Biden didn’t even support Obama killing Osama bin Laden.