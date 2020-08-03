What do the issues both nationally and locally have in common with an old Eagles song? “You see it your way, I see it mine, but we both see it slipping away.”
Regarding the flag at Lenn Park and the generic Confederate monument in the Culpeper County courtyard, the two sides are dug in and neither one is wrong. That’s just how they see it. However, I would like to pose a possible solution. Don’t take down the flag; add more flags. Don’t take down the monument; add more monuments.
These are historical symbols after all. The red cross-bar battle flag of the Army of Northern Va. is only one of many flags that must have flown over Culpeper in its long history. Surely the many Union armies that camped and fought here had their own flags. Add them. Did any of the Colored Troops fight here? If so, raise their flag. Create a circle of historical flags and add a brief explanation at the foot of each as to its meaning.
The monument in the courtyard recognizes the many ordinary soldiers from this area. What about the 60% Black population who suffered the privations of the war as well as the added hardships of enslavement? Perhaps Mr. Daniel would agree to fund a memorial to them rather than removing the one that is there.
What about the many Yankee units that camped here over long months of hot summers, cold, wet winters, and uncertain food supply—all for the goal of preserving the Union? Where’s their monument?
My point is simply this: by putting an object within its context and adding historical information, you not only teach important history lessons, you demystify the objects themselves and take away their power.
Interesting suggestions. I read somewhere (long ago) that the occupation of Culpeper by the Union units caused serious situations for the residents of Culpeper town and county. Food shortages and housing losses were extreme. I’m sure the occupation by Confederates was not different. Anyway, these comments are suggestive of possible changes to what we are doing now.
