LETTER: 'Double tax' is a misnomer. Town and County pay for different things

Let me start by saying that I dislike paying taxes as much as the next person, but to have the government provide services citizens want and expect, those services must be paid for through tax collection.
In past and present elections, local candidates have harped on the town’s collection of personal property taxes as a “double tax,” since we pay personal property taxes to the county. They vow to do away with it.
Why don’t these same politicians claim that the town’s real estate tax is also a “double tax,” as we pay real estate taxes to the county as well?
The term “double tax” implies that town residents are paying twice for the same services provided by the county. Nothing could be farther from the truth.
Let’s be clear. Town residents receive additional services for town personal property and real estate taxes.
The town provides once-a-week trash pickup, a police department and a public works department to maintain roads and push snow. These are just a few of the services funded by the so-called “double tax,” services not provided in town through county personal property and real estate taxes.
The county provides a school system, sheriff’s office, parks and recreation department, planning and zoning and building departments, as well as other services.
Town residents, being county residents, pay for those county services through county personal property and real estate taxes, not town taxes.
When a council candidate came to my door recently and talked about the “double tax” agenda, they had no answer when I asked what services they planned to cut. They also had no response when asked why the town’s real estate tax wasn’t considered a “double tax.”
Instead of espousing nonsensical campaign rhetoric let’s talk about real issues facing the town.
Paying taxes is a necessary evil, but government provides services citizens want and those services cost money.
W. M. Bunker
Culpeper