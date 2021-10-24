LETTER: 'Double tax' is a misnomer. Town and County pay for different things

Let me start by saying that I dislike paying taxes as much as the next person, but to have the government provide services citizens want and expect, those services must be paid for through tax collection.

In past and present elections, local candidates have harped on the town’s collection of personal property taxes as a “double tax,” since we pay personal property taxes to the county. They vow to do away with it.

Why don’t these same politicians claim that the town’s real estate tax is also a “double tax,” as we pay real estate taxes to the county as well?

The term “double tax” implies that town residents are paying twice for the same services provided by the county. Nothing could be farther from the truth.

Let’s be clear. Town residents receive additional services for town personal property and real estate taxes.

The town provides once-a-week trash pickup, a police department and a public works department to maintain roads and push snow. These are just a few of the services funded by the so-called “double tax,” services not provided in town through county personal property and real estate taxes.