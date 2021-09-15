LETTER: Durr has proven ability, dedication for BOS job

This fall voters in the Cedar Mountain District (Pearl Sample, Mitchells, and South Ridge Precincts) have an opportunity to vote for a change on the Board of Supervisors. I support David Durr for this position.

Durr came to Culpeper in 2007 to be the general manager of the Culpeper Farmer’s Cooperative. His qualifications for that job included a lifetime in the agriculture industry, an MBA from Mt. Saint Mary’s University, and a bachelor’s in Agricultural Economics from Oklahoma State University.

He quickly became known as a leader. In 2008 Durr was appointed to the board of directors of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce. He became chairman of the board in 2013. Ask any member of the Culpeper business community and they will likely count David Durr as a friend and reliable advisor.

Durr’s connections and service to our county does not stop with his business ties. He serves on the Culpeper County Agricultural & Forrestal District Advisory Committee. Agriculture is one of the largest drivers of the Culpeper economy, employing our citizens both directly on farms and indirectly with support businesses, such as trucking and other services.