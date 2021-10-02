LETTER: Durr listens to all input before taking action

This letter is directed to the local electorate. David Durr is seeking a seat on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.
I first was introduced to Dave in his longtime role as the top executive at Culpeper Farmers Cooperative, from which he recently retired. For more than a decade we worked together on various community projects and initiatives.
My experiences and reflections are of an extremely smart and giving personality. Dave always listens intently to all inputs. Only then will he offer opinions and decisions. I know he would bring these very positive traits to a role of managing the affairs of our County.
I encourage your support of this well-qualified citizen.
Tom Boyd
Culpeper