LETTER: Durr listens to all input before taking action

Recently The Roanoke Times ran a story ("Vaccinations, masks urged," Sept. 10) with a plea from Wrenn Brendel, senior nursing director at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital stating, “We want your help” as front-line workers are “… overwhelmed and disheartened,” and I wanted to emphasize that plea and offer some information. We are in this together, and I am hopeful we can all work together to save lives. The vaccine seems less sinister and mysterious when you understand how it works, and I believe everyone should have access to that information.