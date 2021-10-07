LETTER: Durr will help protect farmland, keep agribusiness thriving

I plan to vote for independent David Durr to represent the Cedar Mountain District on the Culpeper Board of Supervisors.

I’m excited to introduce you to my neighbor, friend and business professional, David Durr. David is a proven business leader and community volunteer, providing his time and energy for multiple local organizations, both business and non-profits. In working with him on various occasions, I’ve seen his ability to de-fuse heated discussions and bring the focus back to the situation at hand. David Durr is a level-headed visionary who is committed to what’s best for Culpeper County’s future.

David knows how important agri-business is to our community, the open space and farmland help control our taxes while keeping our area a destination for revenue from visitors. As David has stated on his website, “We cannot take our farms for granted and we must understand the impact changing regulations will have on our farmers.”

I agree with David’s philosophy and his willingness to support and promote economic development while keeping our agri-business intact. Please join me in voting for David Durr, Board of Supervisors Cedar Mountain District.

Frankie Gilmore

Culpeper