LETTER: Durr will serve based on what's best for community

We have known David Durr for several years, both socially and as a fellow volunteer at the food closet.

We have always been impressed with his intelligence, level-headedness and positive attitude, but have to admit were not aware of the extent of his involvement in community service—Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club and Manna Ministries, to name a few. Being past manager of the Culpeper Farmers Cooperative gives him an additional level of expertise that adds to his qualifications.

We can’t to this day slot him as left or right politically, which is a rarity in this polarized climate, but we have complete confidence that he will deal with issues based on what he feels best for our community—not ideology.

Our votes are not against his opponent, but rather because we believe Durr is the best for the community. We will be voting for David Durr for the Cedar Mountain seat on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.

Bob and Priscilla Hilton

Culpeper