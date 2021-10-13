 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Durr will serve based on what's best for community
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Durr will serve based on what's best for community

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We have known David Durr for several years, both socially and as a fellow volunteer at the food closet.

We have always been impressed with his intelligence, level-headedness and positive attitude, but have to admit were not aware of the extent of his involvement in community service—Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club and Manna Ministries, to name a few. Being past manager of the Culpeper Farmers Cooperative gives him an additional level of expertise that adds to his qualifications.

We can’t to this day slot him as left or right politically, which is a rarity in this polarized climate, but we have complete confidence that he will deal with issues based on what he feels best for our community—not ideology.

Our votes are not against his opponent, but rather because we believe Durr is the best for the community. We will be voting for David Durr for the Cedar Mountain seat on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.

Bob and Priscilla Hilton

Culpeper

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Virginia agency won't give trucker a fresh start
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Virginia agency won't give trucker a fresh start

The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services imposes restrictions on people who have committed any of 176 “barrier crimes.” Items on the list include felonies like robbery and drug distribution, as well as more obscure infractions, like hazing and reckless boat driving. Essentially, state regulators not connected to the criminal justice system tack on extra penalties that were not included in any sentence from any judge in any court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News