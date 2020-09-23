 Skip to main content
LETTER: Election flyer incorrect about voting procedure
Once again GOP congressional candidate Nick Freitas has screwed up some paperwork.

In an election flyer sent this week to voters in the 7th Congressional District, Freitas says there are only two ways to vote in this year’s election.

On his flyer he tells voters that they can vote “in person on November 3rd or safely and securely request your absentee ballot.”

He fails to inform voters they may also vote at the county registrar’s office starting Sept. 18. Given the Republican Party’s reputation for voter suppression, it is not surprising he gives voters incomplete information.

If he can’t get his facts right now, how can you trust him in Congress?

Lawrence Giesting

Culpeper

