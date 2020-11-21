LETTER: Election process guards against human error and fraud

In response to Raymond Bender’s letter of Nov. 18 (”Trump, Republicans are right to seek answers”) makes three claims that are not true.

As a citizen who had the honor of acting as an election official on Nov. 3, I can attest that the voting process is fair, meticulous, and has strong checkpoints to guard against human error and fraud.

Regarding the claim that in Michigan, “eyewitnesses saw a batch of ballots scanned five times”—this is technically impossible. If you voted in person this year, you’ll remember that you placed your ballot on the scanner screen and pushed it forward. At a certain point, the scanner pulled the ballot into the machine – like a printer feeds a piece of paper into the printer. The scanner read the ballot, recorded it, and transferred it to a secure, inaccessible container.

This “eyewitness” allegation and others repeated in Bender’s letter were rejected last week by a Michigan state judge because election challengers who claimed misconduct, “did not have a full understanding of the absent ballot tabulation process,” and their interpretation of events was, “incorrect and not credible.”