LETTER: Election shows importance of knowing local government officers

I am writing this letter in support of my son, Carson Beard, who is running for Culpeper County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

My husband and I are proud of the mature, professional manner by which Carson has conducted himself during the campaign. He has refused to put out anything negative about his opponent. This further supports his strong belief that this position is non-partisan.

We, the people of Culpeper, have an obligation to select the most qualified person for the job. The petty attacks from Carson’s opponent and his opponent’s supporters are just an attempt to distract from the fact that Carson is clearly the most qualified. We have even been criticized for defending our son; I’m not sure why that would warrant such disdain, but we will always defend our children, as would any good parent.

Except for the aforementioned distractions, the campaign has been a blessing in many ways. We have formed new friendships and rekindled old ones. We are truly grateful for and humbled by the outpouring of calls and support in various forms. Our friends and family have been with us from the beginning and their love for Carson has never wavered. This will not be forgotten.