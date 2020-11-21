LETTER: Election workers should be thanked, not disparaged

Thank you to James Clements, Culpeper County registrar of elections, his staff, and the hundreds of sworn officers-of-elections who helped with our record-breaking voter turnout in Culpeper County between Sept. 18, the day early voting began, and Nov. 10, the day Culpeper’s results were certified.

This “rigged election” nonsense is so disrespectful to the hundreds of thousands of sworn officers-of-elections who work in every county in the USA! Hundreds of our fellow citizens—Republicans, Democrats, and Independents—work tirelessly in Culpeper County each election season to make sure all the rules are followed.

They make sure every vote is counted and that only those who are registered to vote, get to vote. The notion of fraud is just not verified by the facts on the ground.

I challenge you to talk to any of your neighbors who work inside the polls and ask them if they think this process is rigged. Invariably, folks who support these fake fraud conspiracies will tell you it does not happen in their county, but it happens elsewhere.

I say that’s ridiculous. What you see locally is what you would find in every precinct in the country.