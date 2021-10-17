LETTER: Elections matter to Republicans as well

In the Oct. 10 edition of the Star-Exponent, David Reuther wrote a commentary “Reuther: Elections matter. Vote early in person, by mail or on Nov. 2”.

Reuther makes a very valid point in the title of his commentary that elections matter, but after reading the commentary I came away with the impression that elections matter only if you vote for the Democratic candidates.

Now I know that Reuther is active member of the Democratic party, but even with this in mind I found it strange that he could heap all of the accolades on Terry McAuliffe in his commentary.

McAuliffe, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, has said that Critical Race Theory is just a Republican talking point to use against the Democrats and it doesn’t exist and is not being taught in Virginia schools. But I have to say that there has been a lot of debate in Fairfax and Loudon county school board meetings regarding this Republican talking point.