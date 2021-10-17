LETTER: Elections matter to Republicans as well

In the Oct. 10 edition of the Star-Exponent, David Reuther wrote a commentary “Reuther: Elections matter. Vote early in person, by mail or on Nov. 2”.
Reuther makes a very valid point in the title of his commentary that elections matter, but after reading the commentary I came away with the impression that elections matter only if you vote for the Democratic candidates.
Now I know that Reuther is active member of the Democratic party, but even with this in mind I found it strange that he could heap all of the accolades on Terry McAuliffe in his commentary.
McAuliffe, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, has said that Critical Race Theory is just a Republican talking point to use against the Democrats and it doesn’t exist and is not being taught in Virginia schools. But I have to say that there has been a lot of debate in Fairfax and Loudon county school board meetings regarding this Republican talking point.
Also, in the last gubernatorial debate between McAuliffe and Glen Youngkin, Republican gubernatorial candidate, McAuliffe made the statement that he did not think parents should have any input on what students are taught in school. A child’s parent is responsible for every aspect of the child’s life until they become an adult, so the statement made during the debate is mind-boggling, to say the least.