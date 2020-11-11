LETTER: Electoral College has the final say in elections

Although on Nov. 3 we marked ballots listing the names and party affiliations of individual presidential and vice-presidential candidates, we were really voting for slates of electors who are expected to reflect our preferences when they vote on Dec. 14.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Congress will assemble in a joint session to count the electoral votes. If one of the tickets receives 270 or more electoral votes, the presiding officer—the currently sitting vice president—will announce the results. Only with this announcement can the election be “deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons, if any, elected President and Vice President.” This is as required by law in Title 3, Section 15, of the United States Code (3 U.S.C. §15). Inauguration of the newly elected president is scheduled for January 20, 2021.

The Electoral College was created as the result of compromises reached by the delegates to the Constitutional Convention of 1787. The delegates at first wanted Congress to elect the president. As they debated that idea, though, they came to realize that having the president beholden to Congress would compromise the separation of powers that they were trying to create in the new government.