LETTER: Even in pandemic, we can be grateful

From Thanksgiving to Christmas, millions of Americans traditionally return to their “roots” by celebrating the Advent, the birth of Jesus Christ.

A number of other faiths celebrate according to their own traditions. Traditionally it is a season of relative peace, and this year a most welcome season given the social unrest and an unexpected pandemic during 2020.

Add to that, we have a new president along with an antagonistic media and we wind up with what the French refer to as “inquietude,” meaning uneasiness or uncertainty infecting the citizenry.

So, where to find peace in “such a time as this”?

As Christians, my family’s tradition is to unite and remember blessings from—as our bible reminds us—“the Father of Lights,” which have occurred apart from inquietude.

This year as humans experienced a global plague, we focused our blessings on the basics of life—that is, food, clothing and shelter. Apart from all the uncertainty caused by the lockdowns, we found we could be grateful for a most unacknowledged gift: not a single interruption of food! Yes, TP and other conveniences, early on, but no reports, thankfully, of malnutrition or starvation as past pandemics have wrought.