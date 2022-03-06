 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

LETTER: EVHS held outstanding Black History Month tribute

  • 0

We must express our deep and sincere appreciation to the art, music, drama and culinary programs of Eastern View High School for a wonderful Black History Month tribute.

We thank School Board member Elizabeth Hutchins for her role in inviting alumni of George Washington Carver Regional High School to attend.

The EVHS band under Director Adam Roach performed a beautiful arrangement of the Carver High School Alma Mater song, composed in 1950 by Robert Barnes, one of the first music faculty members at Carver. This was a delightful tribute and a very moving moment for us as alumni. The choir’s renditions of several spirituals and a spoken word tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. were also well received.

This is an outstanding example of how students come to appreciate, more fully understand and yes, even celebrate the history and many cultures represented in our community.

Way to go Cyclones! And Principal Addo! Thanks for showing us how it’s done!

People are also reading…

Hortense Hinton Jackson

George Washington Carver Alumni Association and the Carver 4-County Musuem

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Virginia hospitals can do better on price transparency

Editorial: Virginia hospitals can do better on price transparency

When purchasing an item or a service — a new appliance, a car repair, a meal and more — consumers generally know how much it will cost beforehand. Customers visiting a home improvement store, an auto care shop or a restaurant without any idea of the bill likely would walk out.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert