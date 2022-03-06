LETTER: EVHS held outstanding Black History Month tribute

We must express our deep and sincere appreciation to the art, music, drama and culinary programs of Eastern View High School for a wonderful Black History Month tribute.

We thank School Board member Elizabeth Hutchins for her role in inviting alumni of George Washington Carver Regional High School to attend.

The EVHS band under Director Adam Roach performed a beautiful arrangement of the Carver High School Alma Mater song, composed in 1950 by Robert Barnes, one of the first music faculty members at Carver. This was a delightful tribute and a very moving moment for us as alumni. The choir’s renditions of several spirituals and a spoken word tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. were also well received.

This is an outstanding example of how students come to appreciate, more fully understand and yes, even celebrate the history and many cultures represented in our community.

Way to go Cyclones! And Principal Addo! Thanks for showing us how it’s done!

Hortense Hinton Jackson

George Washington Carver Alumni Association and the Carver 4-County Musuem