LETTER: Experience matters. Vote Hutchins for School Board

Those of us in the Stevensburg District have a clear choice for our School Board representative.

Elizabeth Hutchins is a retired educator who has previously served 16 years on the CCPS School Board. I had the privilege of serving with her for eight of those years and witnessed her extreme dedication. She spent countless hours of her personal time attending school events, visiting classes, and talking to students, teachers, and administrative staff to understand the many issues facing our school system.

In her 16 years, she held every position on the board: chair, vice chair, capital planning committee chair, administrative committee chair and finance committee chair. She understands the job! Experience matters.

She was always very active in the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA), participating in all of their “Hot Topics” training sessions, serving on statewide committees, never missing a VSBA meeting, and actively participating in the VSBA-sponsored Legislative days in Richmond, campaigning for legislative actions beneficial to our public education.