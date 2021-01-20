LETTER: Experience matters with clerk of court

My wife has had the opportunity to serve as your Culpeper County Circuit Court Clerk since 2005, and she and I have had the pleasure of being part of an incredible town and county for many years.

Janice has since retired and is loving more time with the grandbabies. She will be the first to say what an honor it has been to serve the people of Culpeper, regardless of their political party.

The office of the Clerk of Court is not a political office. The reason the office has run so smoothly through the years—going back decades—is because those serving have had the experience needed to do the job.

The next person serving the longest who is a Culpeper resident (Carson Beard) has now been appointed by Judge Durrer to move into the interim clerk position. Experience Matters!

Carson Beard is very qualified to manage the office into the 21st century. He has worked six years in the clerk’s office and served as Chief Deputy before being appointed interim clerk. That says one thing: Experience matters!

As I close, I ask the Culpeper County voters to join my wife and I to elect the next Circuit Court Clerk, Carson Beard. We don’t have much time, since the election is March 30. And remember: Experience Matters!

Vote Carson Beard on March 30.

Don Corbin Reva, VA