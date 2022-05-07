LETTER: Farmers Market should go back downtown

The majority of the downtown merchants have been begging the Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. to bring back the Farmers Market to downtown where it was started.

The Market used to bring vitality to downtown on Saturday mornings. The refusal of CRI to have it back at the end of Davis Street under the shade of the pin oak trees is a blow to the needed traffic that enhances downtown and helps the town monetarily.

Now, it is being held at a church, away from the commerce area and with many people boycotting it due to lack of shade, unsafe parking and the fact that it is a church.

This morning as I drove towards downtown on Main Street, the town erected a banner advertising the Farmers Market in downtown. I read that sign as false advertising. Either they bring the Farmers Market to downtown, or take the banner down.

Please clean the Farmers Market of farmers who buy produce and resell them to the public. By doing so, there is plenty of fresh produce and space to facilitate bringing our Downtown Farmers Market back where it belongs—in downtown Culpeper.

Inés Pesquera

Boston, Va.