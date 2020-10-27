LETTER: Farmers should vote for Freitas for Congress

I noted without surprise that U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-7th) held her recent campaign rally on Oct. 11 in the hay barn of a Culpeper farm.

Since she was elected, she has made various trips to farms and even the Culpeper Farm and Home Center, which might lead one to assume that in her political undertakings she is on the side of farmers. Unfortunately, certain facts would prove otherwise.

Claiming the effects of “climate change,” we are familiar with the Green New Deal plan initiated by House Democrats and supported by former Vice President Biden. If passed into federal law, this plan would transform our energy sources of gas and crude oil into solar and wind energy sources. It includes a call for the elimination of all causes of carbon emission levels deemed bad for the environment.

This includes cattle. Opposed by Republicans concerned with the many adverse consequences of such a plan, proposed legislation remains on hold due to a Republican majority in the Senate.

In a town hall meeting in Sept. 2019, Rep. Spanberger declared that she recognized “many of the challenges posed by climate change,” that she supports strengthening the electric grid, improving battery storage and more use of wind and solar energy, and that she opposes oil drilling off Virginia’s coast.