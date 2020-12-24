LETTER: Find a better use for Daniel's $50K

Since I hadn’t seen any updates lately on the issue of renaming Lake Pelham, I was under the impression that this issue had been laid to rest. But after reading the article in the Sunday, Dec. 20 edition of the Star-Exponent, “Daniel still beating drum to rename Culpeper’s Lake Pelham,” I realized the issue is still alive and well. I also have some thoughts on it.

First, there will be expenses involved in changing the name of the lake and the taxpayers will be the ones asked to pay the final bill. So, the name change of the lake should be put on a ballot and allow the taxpayers speak with their votes on the importance of this issue and whether or not they want to pay for it.

Second, Mr. Daniel has $50,000 that he wants to contribute to the county, which is a very generous gesture on his part. But rather than spend it on the renaming of Lake Pelham, Mr. Daniel should pool his cash with the $360,000 already allotted by the county supervisors to go to the parents in the county who have had to reduce their working hours or in some cases have had to quit their jobs altogether because their children aren’t attending school because of the pandemic. I think this would have a far more positive impact for the community that the changing of a lake’s name.

David Carpenter

Mitchells