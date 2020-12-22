 Skip to main content
LETTER: First Christmas Train was a wonderful gift
LETTER: First Christmas Train was a wonderful gift

On Dec. 12 organizers of the first-ever Christmas Train, led by Rob Jenkins, gathered at the parking lot of the Culpeper Town Square in decorated vehicles to celebrate the Christmas season.

A primary part of the event’s goal was to bring attention to the needs of area foster care children. After obtaining basic information (gender, ages and sizes) from the local departments of socials services in Culpeper, Madison and Orange, the organizers asked for and received gifts for all of the children.

The organizers and participants then drove through the downtown areas of all three counties (with the permission and support from the localities and law enforcement). Gifts were later delivered to the social services departments.

Culpeper Department of Social Services was blessed with gifts as well as diapers and baby wipes. We want to thank everyone involved and we look forward to this event in 2021.

Lisa Peacock

Director, Culpeper Human Services

