LETTER: Frank Reaves will serve all Culpeper citizens
LETTER: Frank Reaves will serve all Culpeper citizens

As you are all aware, I have chosen not to seek re-election this year, to spend more time with my family. With that said, I would like to encourage you all to support a long-time Culpeper native and fellow council member, Mr. Frank Reaves, Jr.

Frank has been serving our community tirelessly for many years now and would make a great mayor. Frank will serve all of the citizens of the Town, just has he has done in the past. Frank is approachable, easy to talk to, and has his finger on the pulse of the community.

Please join me in supporting a hometown candidate in November and cast your vote for Frank Reaves, Jr.

Michael T. Olinger

Mayor, Town of Culpeper

