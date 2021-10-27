LETTER: Frazier takes action for constituents

I am one of the four generations of the Somerville Family currently living in Culpeper County on Route 647, also known as Twin Mountains Road.

An almost two-mile portion of Route 647 was unpaved until recently, despite promises by previous supervisors from the Cedar Mountain District to do so. The poor road conditions were a great hardship to local residents, resulting in expensive repairs to our cars and trucks.

Supervisor Jack Frazier was elected in 2013 and immediately focused on working with VDOT and other government officials to get our road paved. Amazingly, our road was paved several years ago. I am grateful my grandfather was able to see the road paved before he passed away in February of 2020.

Jack Frazier is a hard-working supervisor who did what his predecessors were unable to do—pave our road! I urge Cedar Mountain citizens to re-elect Jack Frazier on November 2.

Stephanie Somerville Emmel

Mitchells