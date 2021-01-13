LETTER: Freitas' BLM comparison is bogus

Does Del. Nick Freitas support violence and anarchy?

I was not surprised at Freitas’ reaction to the violent mob breaching the security of the U.S. Capitol and the subsequent destruction of life and property. He claimed the mob that moved from the National Mall’s Save America Rally to the Capitol was just copying “the tactics of another group” that had demonstrated over injustice.

Of course, he was referring to last year’s nationwide Black Lives Matter rallies. But there are many differences. First among them, the law-enforcement response to the BLM rallies was quick, decisive and brutal. Most BLM marchers were peaceful; in some communities, some got caught up in a melee when they were attacked by right-wing, racist extremists.

Freitas said the mob that attacked the Capitol was expressing their anger at the injustice they suffered. What injustice? That Trump lost the election?

There was no injustice. Even Trump’s loyal attorney general, William Barr, admitted there was no evidence of fraud in the November election that would have changed its outcome.

Wednesday’s mob was incited by President Trump, who spoke to them for nearly two hours, urging them to go the Capitol, saying he would march with them.