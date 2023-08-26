Freitas plays fast

and loose with election lawsWhat’s the difference between fact and fiction?

In the case of delegate Nick Freitas the answer is 15 miles. That is the distance between the place he claims as his voter registration address and where he has historically lived.

Let me clarify. Once again, we are seeing Freitas play fast and loose with Virginia election laws. For years the delegate has had a spacious home and 10 acres off Eggbornsville Road. Freitas now claims he resides in a residence south of the town of Culpeper.

So, what gives?

When the seats for the House of Delegates were reapportioned earlier this year, Freitas found his house was in the 61st District, which is currently represented by fellow Republican Michael Webert. To avoid running against a fellow Republican, he claims residency in the adjoining 62nd District to keep his political career alive. Now, the interesting fact is that a family member lives at their home north of Culpeper—in the 61st District.

By claiming residency at his mother’s home, he created the fiction that he really lives in the 62nd District. But does he really?

Freitas has a track record of playing fast and loose with Virginia election laws. A few years ago, he failed to submit his paperwork on time and was ruled ineligible for listing on the regular election ballot. He had to run a write-in campaign which was financed by corporate donor, Richard Uiline. I don’t know if that was just laziness on his part or if he thinks he can get away with anything. But voters this year have a choice. They don’t have to elect Freitas. Sara Ratcliffe, who really lives in the district has respect for the letter and spirit of the law. It is time for a change.

Lawrence Giesting

Culpeper