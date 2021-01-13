LETTER: Freitas should condemn assault on democracy

Regarding the Jan. 8 Star-Exponent (“Leaders speak out on U.S. Capitol riot”), thanks to Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, for speaking out on the Capitol attack. It is a comfort to know that he would not throw a stone through a window.

What is not such a comfort is his equivocation about protests. I assume he wants to lump the vastly peaceful Black Lives Matter protests with the domestic terrorists who did violence to our Capitol and many of those tasked to defend it. Freitas intimates that the terrorists had legitimate grievances which brought them to the Capitol.

Freitas, if he knows anything about the U.S. Constitution, knows that actions need to be legitimate and not based on the lies Trump has told for more than four years. Insurrectionists effected this violence on the basis of nothing but these lies that have been disproven by many local governments and courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States. If Trump supporters got their facts straight, there would have been no riot.

There is a world of difference between fighting for racial justice, which we have not achieved since the Civil War, and fighting against the democracy we have tried to make “more perfect” since before the Civil War.