LETTER: Frost Café hosts 55th wedding anniversary with kind warmth
LETTER: Frost Café hosts 55th wedding anniversary with kind warmth

Frost Cafe Culpeper

Frost Café is on the corner of Main and East Davis streets in downtown Culpeper.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

My husband and I celebrated our 55th wedding anniversary on August 5, 2021, at Frost Café in Culpeper.

Our thoughtful waitress asked how long we had been together. When she learned that it was our anniversary, she mentioned it to a very polite young man who was working there. He told several other customers, and eventually, everyone in the restaurant showered us with warm, meaningful wishes, including the gracious owner of the Café.

The food was delicious and superb! We felt as if we had stepped back in time 55 years ago to have such generous, loving people surrounding us.

We cannot say enough kind words about the staff at Frost Café. We thank all of them for a very memorable and wonderful anniversary.

Pansy Bingham

Warrenton

