LETTER: Gardeners grateful for community support

The Rapidan River Master Gardeners would like to thank the community for its wonderful support of both our demonstration garden at the Carver Center and our fall plant sale during the Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour.

Several hundred people toured the garden over the weekend and learned about the vegetables, structures and flowers in the garden. The plant sale was also a great financial success and will help us continue to fund our various educational activities and demonstration gardens for the benefit of the people of Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Greene counties.

We would also like to thank the Star-Exponent for the wonderful article on the garden and some of our gardeners. The support from the community is very appreciated and has inspired us to already plan expanded activities at the Carver Center for both children and adults for next years Harvest Days tour.

Kristin Meredith

Rapidan River Master Gardeners

Culpeper