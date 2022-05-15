LETTER: Generous donations benefit area nonprofits

Thank you Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties!

Thank you for another fantastic Give Local Piedmont campaign! Your support on May 3 celebrates the generosity of this community and the service our local nonprofit agencies provide. Because of your generosity, $1,090,787 was donated for 186 nonprofits from 2,693 donors! This four-county event promotes charitable giving to support nonprofit organizations in the northern Piedmont region. They are broken down as follows (these totals do not include $27,000 in prizes or bonus funds):

Culpeper $140,004—52 organizations

Fauquier $459,711 – 82 organizations

Madison $50,519 – 10 organizations

Rappahannock $313,552 – 42 organizations

A hearty thank you to our program sponsors, businesses, organizations and donor fund holders with NPCF. Your support lays the groundwork for the program and prizes and without it, we simply could not do it. And, because of the PATH $100,000 bonus, every nonprofit makes more than the donations they receive. Our donors generously covered almost 90 percent of the fees associated with an online giving event.

As we conclude our 9th annual Give Local Piedmont, we are humbled by the support in our communities. Thanks to all of you!

Jane Bowling Wilson

Executive Director, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation