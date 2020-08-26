LETTER: Get the facts before voting

So much of the news media has a history of biased reporting, and it seems to have gotten much worse in the past few years.
The prime example, of course, is the news media’s obsession for more than two years with their made-up idea that Donald Trump conspired with Russia to help that country in its effort to interfere with the 2016 election.
“A cursory examination of the Steele Dossier should have convinced the CIA or the FBI that the Steele Dossier was fake news,” Hoover Institution scholar Paul Gregory says. “Any residual doubt would have vanished after learning that its author, Christopher Steele, was an opposition researcher paid by the Democrats to dig up dirt on Trump.”
The news media was basically in cahoots with the Democratic Party to promote this Russian theory. Had the news media not been biased, they would have discovered the truth, as many on Fox News did early on.
Hopefully, as you prepare to vote in this election cycle, you will base your vote on facts that are from reliable sources.
Consider President Trump’s policies—elimination of harmful economic regulations, lowering of corporate tax rates, and personal income-tax cut.
Pre-COVID-19 unemployment was at a 50-year low under Trump.
During President Obama’s time in office, 11 million more Americans went on food stamps.
Please consider voting for four more years of economic success under Trump instead of a return to the Obama-Biden years of weak economic growth, weak trade agreements and weakness with open borders.
A weak economy makes us weak against China and our enemies.
Vote for Nick Freitas and Daniel Gade, who will support President Trump’s policies of success.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger has a voting record showing her to be an accomplice of Nancy Pelosi and her party of liberals with their socialist agenda bringing chaos and poverty to Democratic cities in America.
Raymond Bender
Stevensburg
