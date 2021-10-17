LETTER: Getting vaccinated is like wearing a seatbelt

As I was walking this morning I couldn’t help but think how much COVID-19 and our cars are alike when it comes down to our freedoms.

There is absolutely no one who can make you wear a seat belt (except a parent to a child) while driving, even though it’s government-mandated.

And hopefully you’ll never get COVID or never have that dreaded horrible car accident while not wearing a seatbelt, the one that gets you ejected through the windshield or sustain other lasting injuries that require hospitalization and many healthcare workers just because you have that right not to wear that seatbelt.

Why die in either case? Or get hurt or very ill over such a small perceived freedom? We should never be at war with each other. All who are against this hideous deadly virus, are fighting with all the tools science has given us.

The USA alone has buried over 700,000 of its citizens, and so many of these individuals did not need to die.

Please think seriously about getting on board today by getting vaccinated—and of course, wearing those seatbelts.

Gay Wallace

Culpeper