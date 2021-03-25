 Skip to main content
LETTER: Glad to be voting for the nonpartisan candidate
There’s no room for politics in the clerk of the Culpeper County Circuit Court’s office. The job is entirely administrative.

Given how polarized we are today, with hyperpartisanship tearing us apart, as a voter I feel relief when the only relevant factors are the experience and professionalism of the applicants.

I’m voting for the person with years of on-the-job training, who is open and direct to voters, who doesn’t have a political agenda, and who will treat everyone equally and without bias regardless of their political affiliation.

That person is Carson Beard.

Ben Hixon

Culpeper

