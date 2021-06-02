LETTER: Grateful for Sunday editorial, Memorial Day commentary

What a remarkable editorial on Sunday, ”Are we really honoring our war dead?”. Thank you so very much. I had forgotten that General George Washington had instituted smallpox inoculation for the soldiers under his care at Valley Forge. An important lesson to learn from our first General and first President.

Also, thank you so much for publishing James Love’s letter about his older brother Earl and his experience and death in WWII, ”What Memorial Day is about.” It was a moving story we should not ever forget.

My father-in-law is a veteran from WWII. He is Italian, and fought as a young man with the British Army. He went on to serve Italy as ambassador to a number of nations in Europe and served in New York at the United Nations and in Washington DC in the Italian Embassy. He too has moving stories to tell.

One of my uncles served in the Navy during that war in the Pacific theater for a number of years. Another Uncle served in military intelligence during the War. My cousin’s husband served in Vietnam in the Coast Guard.