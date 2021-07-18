 Skip to main content
LETTER: Gratitude expressed after the death of Evelyn Brown
We would like to thank all of those who have shown support and expressed love regarding the death of our mother Evelyn Brown. We appreciate all the thoughtful phone calls, cards and letters very much.

A special thank you to all who participated in the service, as well as those of you who took time to pass by and pay your final respects, and attended the home going service that was held at Culpeper Baptist Church this past Tuesday.

Thank you to Joynes Funeral Home for providing a fantastic and caring service.

May God Bless you all.

Rev. Ludwell Brown and family

Culpeper County

