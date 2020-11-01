LETTER: Greenwood solar venture predicated on mistruths

Culpeper County’s Greenwood solar project is based on mistruths.

Its landowners told the county Planning Commission, Board of Supervisors and the public that they were struggling.

These five own thousands of acres for this proposed project. Two own other farms in the county. Four have not farmed their land for a living for decades. The fifth has now rented the majority of their farm out.

Most are farmers only at social gatherings. This group of farmers is not struggling.

My wife left twice messages with Stevensburg District Supervisor Bill Chase; this was verified by the county secretary and Chase at a board meeting. We wanted to meet and discuss how this solar project was going to affect us. All other Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission members made the trip to our farm.

Two and a half years later, we are still waiting for Chase. He passes our driveway twice a day. When he wanted our vote, he always had time to stop, and came to our barbeque for 12 years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}