LETTER: Have Culpeper citizens lost their bearings?

After serving 40 years in the U.S. Navy, my wife and I spent several years seeking a location for our “Home Port,” a place to “Drop Anchor” and retire. Over time the county of Culpeper and her town kept shouting, “I am the place, pick me.” I listened and believed.
Now for the first time in 20 years I am questioning that decision. There is no doubt that Culpeper is currently a special place. People are kind, friendly and generous to a fault regardless of their race, color or religious beliefs. The climate is excellent and the scenic views throughout the county are without peer.
Paramount, however, is the history of Culpeper County. The most fought-over land in the nation during the Civil War, home of the largest cavalry battle in the history of this nation, it survived the brutal year of occupation by Union Troops in 1863-64. Culpeper is the site of the first phase of the battle of Gettysburg.
Giants from both sides of the conflict strode our streets and lived in local homes, many of which are still standing. How can anyone consider destroying or diluting a history such as this?
In response to a current fad, county and town residents supported by some prominent citizens are discussing changing street names, removing historic markers, changing the name of a local lake and relocating or destroying historic statues honoring not only individuals but the sacrifices they and their fellow citizens made in defending what they thought was the correct course of action.
Those markers, street names, statues and historic record of what happened form the magnet that draws folks to visit, spend their financial resources and perhaps, listen to the call of “I am the place, pick me.”
That call worked for me and my wife. Before you continue to minimize and disparage our history and what makes our little corner of the world a paradise, stop and think what you are doing!
Jimmy R. Calhoun
Culpeper