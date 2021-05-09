LETTER: Having a sense of humor with COVID-19

My wife and I have laughed multiple times over Donnie Johnston’s column in the Sunday, May 2 Star-Exponent titled “Yep, a COVID-19 vaccination sure can leave one feeling chipper.”

We think that maybe he could have gone further: Why two shots of vaccine? To get TWO chips into our bodies!! Why is the J&J vaccine causing blood clots? Too many chips per dose are clogging our arteries! And on and on.

On the other hand, there apparently are enough gullible people out there who actually believe the nonsense about chips in the Covid-19 vaccine. All they need is a little encouragement—via Donnie’s column, which is clearly humor—and they’ll continue to spew conspiracy theories.

We really enjoy Donnie’s good writing and his point of view. By the way, we’ve had the Moderna vaccine . . . I guess that means we’ve been double-chipped!

Kenneth M. Gassman Jr.

Culpeper