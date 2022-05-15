LETTER: Help prevent suicide

Generous donations benefit area nonprofits

Thank you Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties!

Thank you for another fantastic Give Local Piedmont campaign! Your support on May 3 celebrates the generosity of this community and the service our local nonprofit agencies provide. Because of your generosity, $1,090,787 was donated for 186 nonprofits from 2,693 donors! This four-county event promotes charitable giving to support nonprofit organizations in the northern Piedmont region. They are broken down as follows (these totals do not include $27,000 in prizes or bonus funds):

Culpeper $140,004—52 organizations

Fauquier $459,711 – 82 organizations

Madison $50,519 – 10 organizations

Rappahannock $313,552 – 42 organizations

A hearty thank you to our program sponsors, businesses, organizations and donor fund holders with NPCF. Your support lays the groundwork for the program and prizes and without it, we simply could not do it. And, because of the PATH $100,000 bonus, every nonprofit makes more than the donations they receive. Our donors generously covered almost 90 percent of the fees associated with an online giving event.

As we conclude our 9th annual Give Local Piedmont, we are humbled by the support in our communities. Thanks to all of you!

Help prevent suicide

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.

I lost my Mother 10 years ago to suicide. Ever since, I have used my voice to spread the importance of mental heath. Not only that, I have also raised thousands of dollars for suicide prevention. No family should have to go through what mine went through after losing our amazing mother.

I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.

Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988. By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts, and chats to the Lifeline’s network of crisis call centers are expected to increase.

It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help, and 3) somewhere safe to go. We must act now to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.

Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.

Together, we can help #StopSuicide.

Jane Bowling Wilson Executive Director, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation Kiley Smith Fairfax