LETTER: History lessons should note both strengths, faults

I write to thank Laurel Blackmon for her Feb. 16 Star-Exponent column, “History with ‘divisive concepts’ a no go.”
It is imperative that children learn about all of our Nation’s history, regardless of how we might feel about that history. It is our history as a nation, both the constructive and affirming aspects (democracy, our founding fathers, women’s right to vote, free and unhampered elections, civil rights legislation, etc.) and those aspects which are not life-giving, such as slavery, Jim Crow laws, injustices to groups of people of color (African American, Native American, Hispanics) and our disregard for much of our inner cities and rural America.
We cannot and should not avoid teaching and learning about each of these parts of America.
There is no need to make anybody feel guilty, just aware of our societal faults and that which affirms the US as a great nation, with lessons to be learned and addressed.
Bruce Lugn
Culpeper