LETTER: History lessons should note both strengths, faults

It is imperative that children learn about all of our Nation’s history, regardless of how we might feel about that history. It is our history as a nation, both the constructive and affirming aspects (democracy, our founding fathers, women’s right to vote, free and unhampered elections, civil rights legislation, etc.) and those aspects which are not life-giving, such as slavery, Jim Crow laws, injustices to groups of people of color (African American, Native American, Hispanics) and our disregard for much of our inner cities and rural America.