LETTER: History should be told from more than one viewpoint

When we tell the story of the American Revolution from the viewpoint of George Washington, we silence the voices of the one-third of Americans who were Tories. When we tell the story of the plantation South from the viewpoint of the plantation owners, we silence the voices of the enslaved blacks. When we tell the story of Manifest Destiny from the viewpoint of the pioneers who settled the west, we silence the voices of the native Americans. When we tell the story of the Trans-Pacific Railroad from the viewpoint of the railroad barons, we silence the voices of the Chinese laborers.

Here in Madison, we are proud to tell the story of Germanna and the settlers who first farmed our land. We are proud to tell the story of the mountain people who were forcibly resettled to make way for Shenandoah National Park. But, did you know that in 1820, Madison County had 3,800 free white people, 8,412 enslaved black people, and 78 free colored people? In 1830, Madison County had 4,132 free white people, 6,707 enslaved black people, and 216 free colored people. In 1840, Madison County had 4,135 free white people, 6,677 enslaved black people, and 216 free colored people. In 1850, Madison County had 4,458 free white people, 4,724 enslaved black people, and 149 free colored people. Black slaves farmed our land for their white owners for generations, and yet their voices were always silent.