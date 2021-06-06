LETTER: Hometown Hero banners wonderful to see downtown

No matter how hard I try—or even if I should be blessed with the skill of the best of the best wordsmiths—I would not possess the words necessary to express my deep, profound gratitude for the honor Jessica Jenkins and her Culpeper Renaissance committee have bestowed on the Hometown Heroes they have displayed on beautiful … oh, so beautiful … banners near the center of our beloved community!

She calls us heroes … and yet, the heroes behind the heroes are those who saw fit to celebrate the service of those men and women in uniform who loved their country so much, they left home, family, and friends to unconditionally represent, defend, and—the most noble of all—sacrifice all for the homeland.

I warmly thank Jessica Jenkins and the Culpeper Renaissance group for the project that placed our local heroes on banners for all to see and admire!

I saw mine—as well as that of my wife’s (we met in the U.S. Air Force and were married in the service … the banners reflect our wedding day!)—today on Davis Street.

I wept.