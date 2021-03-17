 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Honoring Mary during Women's History Month
0 comments

LETTER: Honoring Mary during Women's History Month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virgin Mary, baby Jesus (copy)

The Adoration of the Shepherds, depicted here in an ancient work of art, came after Mary, a virgin, birthed the Christ child.

 Andrew Howe

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, do you know who one of the most revered women in Islam is? She is Mary or Maryam, the mother of Jesus. Besides being identifiable by name in several Quranic verses, Mary or Maryam is also the only woman to have a Surah or Chapter in the Quran named after her.

In both Christianity and Islam, Maryam is held as a model of piety and obedience to God’s will. In the Holy Quran, Maryam’s consistent faith and loyalty to God while facing various struggles, hardships, and temptations brought on by the material world makes her a prime example of devoutness for all true believers.

At the inauguration of the Maryam Mosque in Ireland in 2014, the worldwide spiritual leader of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and Caliph to Messiah Ahmad, His Holiness Hadhrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, reflected on Maryam’s esteemed status in Islam by saying, “She developed a special bond of love with God, whereby Allah conversed directly with Mary and He Himself attested to her truth. Mary believed in the Books of God, she was righteous and attained a special rank in terms of her obedience to God. She was most certainly an example for all true believers.”

In the Holy Quran, it is stated that all true Muslims, male or female should develop the qualities of Maryam, highlighting the crucial and active role that she plays in Islam.

Nazia Jawad

Culpeper

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'

Neatly tucked into the $1.9 trillion stimulus package is the second largest welfare expansion in U.S. history. President Joe Biden's plan would increase child allowances — cash welfare grants for parents with children. Do we really need to have history repeat itself? We’ve been down the road of “cash welfare benefits without work” before.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News