LETTER: Honoring Mary during Women's History Month

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, do you know who one of the most revered women in Islam is? She is Mary or Maryam, the mother of Jesus. Besides being identifiable by name in several Quranic verses, Mary or Maryam is also the only woman to have a Surah or Chapter in the Quran named after her.

In both Christianity and Islam, Maryam is held as a model of piety and obedience to God’s will. In the Holy Quran, Maryam’s consistent faith and loyalty to God while facing various struggles, hardships, and temptations brought on by the material world makes her a prime example of devoutness for all true believers.

At the inauguration of the Maryam Mosque in Ireland in 2014, the worldwide spiritual leader of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and Caliph to Messiah Ahmad, His Holiness Hadhrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, reflected on Maryam’s esteemed status in Islam by saying, “She developed a special bond of love with God, whereby Allah conversed directly with Mary and He Himself attested to her truth. Mary believed in the Books of God, she was righteous and attained a special rank in terms of her obedience to God. She was most certainly an example for all true believers.”

In the Holy Quran, it is stated that all true Muslims, male or female should develop the qualities of Maryam, highlighting the crucial and active role that she plays in Islam.