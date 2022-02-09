 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Honoring the lives of Americans of African descent

Nelson 2018 (copy)

Zann Nelson, left, speaks in 2018 in front of the Culpeper County Jail as part of a program she organized recognizing the 100th anniversary of the lynching of Charles ‘Allie’ Thompson.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT FILE

On behalf of the Society of the First African Families of English America we would like to congratulate the Culpeper Star Exponent and the greater Culpeper community in honoring the lives of Americans of African descent in Culpeper County, Virginia.

Black History Month is a wonderful opportunity to commemorate the lives, struggles and achievements of Americans of African descent who live in every corner of America, and in the backyards of Culpeper, Virginia. It is a point in time each year to acknowledge the contributions, sacrifices of those who were too-often neglected or silenced, and underappreciated. As historian Zann Nelson’s aptly titled program, “Right the Record” states, “Imagine a community that recognizes and commemorates the histories of all its sons and daughters.”

For their dedicated commitment to the greater Culpeper community, the Society of the First African Families of English America salutes: Dr. Elijah Barber, Jr.; Ms. Ruby May Harrison Beck; Mr. John Preston “Pete” Hill; Mr. James Edward Russell Lightfoot; Ms. Annie Laura Payne Lovell; Mr. Reverend Willis Jackson Madden; Mr. Mortimer Mercer Marshall, Sr.; Mr. Henry Gordon “Ace” Payne; The Lynching Victims in Culpeper County; and The United States Colored Troops, Culpeper County.

These dedicated Americans of African descent demonstrate the epitome of our nation’s democratic principles and are in keeping with our founders’ ideals of life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, justice, equality, truth, patriotism and the rule of law.

Ric Murphy

President General, Society of the

First African Families of English America

Palmyra, Virginia

COMMENTARY: For a more affordable Va., the legislature must rein in out-of-control prescription drug costs

