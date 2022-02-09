LETTER: Honoring the lives of Americans of African descent

On behalf of the Society of the First African Families of English America we would like to congratulate the Culpeper Star Exponent and the greater Culpeper community in honoring the lives of Americans of African descent in Culpeper County, Virginia.

Black History Month is a wonderful opportunity to commemorate the lives, struggles and achievements of Americans of African descent who live in every corner of America, and in the backyards of Culpeper, Virginia. It is a point in time each year to acknowledge the contributions, sacrifices of those who were too-often neglected or silenced, and underappreciated. As historian Zann Nelson’s aptly titled program, “Right the Record” states, “Imagine a community that recognizes and commemorates the histories of all its sons and daughters.”

For their dedicated commitment to the greater Culpeper community, the Society of the First African Families of English America salutes: Dr. Elijah Barber, Jr.; Ms. Ruby May Harrison Beck; Mr. John Preston “Pete” Hill; Mr. James Edward Russell Lightfoot; Ms. Annie Laura Payne Lovell; Mr. Reverend Willis Jackson Madden; Mr. Mortimer Mercer Marshall, Sr.; Mr. Henry Gordon “Ace” Payne; The Lynching Victims in Culpeper County; and The United States Colored Troops, Culpeper County.

These dedicated Americans of African descent demonstrate the epitome of our nation’s democratic principles and are in keeping with our founders’ ideals of life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, justice, equality, truth, patriotism and the rule of law.

Ric Murphy President General, Society of the First African Families of English America Palmyra, Virginia