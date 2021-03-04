LETTER: How has COVID affected the price of lumber?

I have noticed the price of plywood 4x8-foot sheets have about tripled in the past couple of months. The price of 2x4s has doubled.
I talked with my construction manager nephew up in New Jersey and he mentioned that the price of plywood of there as gone up to $40 per 4x8.
My brother-in -law says its because of COVID-19. I sort of agree with him except the price of meat only went up 50 percent. Meat packing plant workers work way closer together than saw mill workers. Don’t they?
So why should Covid19 increase the price of plywood by 300 percent? Last time I checked, there is no shortage of trees. I talked with a builder last week who was grumbling because truckers have told him that the plywood they do ship comes from mills that are fully loaded with stacks of plywood. Can you guys find out why the plywood price went way up?
I ask because my same brother-in-law has recently noticed 2x4’s missing from his deck.
So, although COVID-19 may be responsible for some price increases, I think the price of wood has only been allowed to go up because COVID-19 is news worthy and nobody’s talking about wood price increases which causes the prices of houses to increase by ten thousand dollars or more.
So I thought I would send you a letter—if only to warn your readers to keep an eye on the 2x4s they still have in their decks.
Aaron Greso
Culpeper
FROM THE EDITOR:
According to Joe Daniel, owner of Culpeper Wood Preservers, with multiple locations across the Mid-Atlantic, Lumber prices are three times what they were last year at this time.
”The writer is correct about the prices,” Daniel wrote in an email to the Star-Exponent Wednesday. “It is always market-driven: supply and demand.”
Prices are higher, Daniel said, because demand is up and production is down due to COVID-19 restrictions and weather.
”Also, do-it-yourself projects remain at an all-time high as folks have been staying at home,” he said.
He added housing starts, or new residential construction projects, are very strong due to low interest rates.
”A train-car load of lumber at this time last year cost $30,000 and now it is $100,000,” Daniel said.