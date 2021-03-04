LETTER: How has COVID affected the price of lumber?

I have noticed the price of plywood 4x8-foot sheets have about tripled in the past couple of months. The price of 2x4s has doubled.

I talked with my construction manager nephew up in New Jersey and he mentioned that the price of plywood of there as gone up to $40 per 4x8.

My brother-in -law says its because of COVID-19. I sort of agree with him except the price of meat only went up 50 percent. Meat packing plant workers work way closer together than saw mill workers. Don’t they?

So why should Covid19 increase the price of plywood by 300 percent? Last time I checked, there is no shortage of trees. I talked with a builder last week who was grumbling because truckers have told him that the plywood they do ship comes from mills that are fully loaded with stacks of plywood. Can you guys find out why the plywood price went way up?

I ask because my same brother-in-law has recently noticed 2x4’s missing from his deck.

So, although COVID-19 may be responsible for some price increases, I think the price of wood has only been allowed to go up because COVID-19 is news worthy and nobody’s talking about wood price increases which causes the prices of houses to increase by ten thousand dollars or more.